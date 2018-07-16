Mary Louise Pritchard

Mrs. Pritchard, age 86, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Virgil Arledge; husband, James V. Pritchard; and siblings, Eugene, Esther, Bill, Sue and Betty.

She is survived by her sons, Jim (Jennifer) Pritchard, of Lebanon, Jerry (Terri) Pritchard, of Pickerington, Ohio; daughter, Dianne (Rod) Walter, of Colchester, Illinois; sisters, Maxine, Barbie, Judy, Donna, Nancy; brother-in-law, Lawrence Pritchard; grandchildren, Jamie Pritchard, Brent and Craig Pritchard, Hayden Walter; loving caregiver, Angela York; and numerous other loving family members.

Mrs. Pritchard was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, partlowchapel.com.

