Annie Louise Sisco Shrum

Mrs. Shrum, age 84, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at her home.

Born Feb. 27, 1934, she is the daughter of the late Tom and Alta Key Sisco. She was a homemaker and was a member of Town Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Shrum; son, Kenneth Ray Shrum; son-in-law, Larry Foster; sisters, Sue Thompson, Kate Sisco; and brothers, Jona, William, Herbert, Alton and Martin Sisco.

She is survived by eight children, Thomas (Ann) Shrum, Jessie (Charlene) Shrum, Annie Foster, Roy (Tammy) Shrum, David Shrum, Robert (Matra) Shrum, Clint Shrum, Barbara (Jackie) Ward; sister, Rosie Hunt; brother: Roy (Betty) Sisco; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Chris Brownlee, Mike Moore, Kenneth Shrum, Chris Trout, Jason McCrary and Jesse Wayne Shrum. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Foster and Jackie Ward.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

