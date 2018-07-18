Norma Geraldine Williams

Mrs. Williams, age 93, of Watertown, died Tuesday morning, July 17, 2018 at Providence Place Assisted Living in Mt. Juliet.

Born Feb. 21, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Willie Hall Johnson and Mamie Harvey Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Grover C. "Buck" Petty, James R. Williams; a daughter, Donna Grovene Petty Waynick; son-in-law, Kenneth Waynick; and four sisters.

Geraldine was a retired employee of Robertshaw Lux Time Division and a hostess for 18 years at Burger King, where she was known as Mrs. Norma.

Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Lois Petty (Benny) Wilson, of Mt. Juliet, Janice Petty Timbs, of Lebanon; special nephew, Steve Midgett; grandchildren, Patricia (Rick) Rivers, of Mt. Juliet, Angela (Sanford) Patterson, of Kingston Springs, Donna (Ed) Lee, of Franklin, Kentucky, Tabitha (Cory) Huddleston, Amanda (Jason) Deakins, both of Lebanon; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Courtney Knihtila, Grant and Wilson Patterson, Jordan and Kayleigh Deakins, Melissa Lee (Lucas) Farley, Chas Lee, Aundrea Huddleston; great-great-granddaughter, Clara Brooke Farley; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Benny Wilson, Sanford Patterson, Rick Rivers, Cory Huddleston, Jason and Jordan Deakins, Ed Lee and Steve Midgett.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

