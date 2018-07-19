Russell Dale Courson

Mr. Courson, age 78, of Watertown, died Wednesday evening, July 18, 2018 at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

Born March 30, 1940 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, he was the son of the late Russell and Esther Washam Courson and was preceded in death by a stepson, Jeffrey Allen Baker; and grandson, Gavon Baker.

Russell was retired from banking and a former employee at LoJac.

He is survived by his wife, Lavon Williams Courson, of Watertown; daughter, Dee (Matt) Vincent, of Sulphur, Louisiana; son, Jeff Courson, of Muskogee, Oklahoma; stepdaughters, Anita (Anthony) Hawks, of Lebanon, Vicki (Randy) Martin, of Murfreesboro, Penny (Don) Staats, of Watertown; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Jim) Powell, of Seattle, Shirley (John) Duncan, of San Antonio, Texas, DeAnna (Richard) Slavant, of Bunkie, Louisiana; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

