Pamela Dale Oakley

Pamela Oakley passed away July 19, 2018 at age 65.

Ms. Oakley loved cooking, fishing and walking and was a member of the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center.

She is survived by her sister, Sherry (Charles) Spears; brothers, Kenneth (Susie) Harris, Mike (Kelly) Harris; twin sisters, Diane Johnston, Darlene Sawyer; niece, Makayla Holt; nephew, Dalton Holt; aunts and uncle, Ruth McClure, Betty Whitehead, Sue Baine, Herman Holmes, Georgia Harp, Nancy Harp, Judy Lynch, Mary Calwell, Nora Parker, Linda Webb; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mamie McMahon; father, Willie Harris; sister, Hellen Faye Harris; and brothers, Ronnie Lee Harris and Terry Gene Harris.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.