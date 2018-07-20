Shelia Ann Green

Mrs. Green, age 71, passed peacefully July 20, 2018 in her home.

Mrs. Shelia was a member of Leeville Church of Christ and the Lions Club. She also enjoyed going to the Lebanon Senior Club, sewing, crocheting and crafts.

She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, John H. Green; children, Lee Ann McKinney, Julie (Scott) Maynard, Susan Magnuson; grandchildren, Christopher (Tiffany) Hannah, Tyler McKinney, Gentry Brys, Piper Brys, Mattie Maynard, Eli Maynard; great-granddaughter, Kamora Suits; sister, Pat Gammon; several nieces, nephews, and loved ones also survive. She was preceded in death by parents, Hubert and Viva McMurtry Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN, 37203 in honor of Shelia.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.