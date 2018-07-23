Darrell Bond

Mr. Bond, age 57 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 23, 2018.

He was a loving husband and father. Darrell enjoyed fishing, working and taking care of people.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Virginia Bond; children, Jesse Hulse, Amber Bond, Allison (Larry) Yocom; siblings, Beverly (Roy) Gunter, Eva Denson, Delores (Johnny) Heady, Debbie Bates; sister-in-law, Pam (Mark) Spalding; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Samie Bond; brothers, Terry Bond, Butch Bond, Donald “Donnie” Bond, Robin Bond, Stevie Bond; and sister, Betty Collins.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

