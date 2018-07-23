William E. Tapley

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Tapley, Laura Ann Tapley Cason; and brother, Thomas Tapley.

Survivors include his wife, Emma Teresa Tapley; children, Latisha Anderson Tapley, William Ellyot Tapley; grandchildren, Jenesha Huddleston, Antonio Huddleston; siblings, Emma J. (Teddy) Stafford, Amelia Ann (Russell) Irvin, Betty R. (James) Cantrell, Gail Tapley, Linda Tapley-Barber, Janice Tapley; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

