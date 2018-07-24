Bobbie Moore Sexton

Mrs. Sexton, age 89, of Murfreesboro, passed away July 22, 2018.

An employee of the federal government from the 1950s until her retirement in 1988, Mrs. Sexton worked at Langley Air Force Base, Fort Monroe Base, Federal Draft Board, IRS and VA hospitals in Chicago, Memphis and Nashville. She graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1946 and enjoyed country and bluegrass music.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Sexton; and parents, Robert L. Moore and Gwendolyn Claire Willis Davis.

She is survived by her children, Janet (Bob) Siddens, Jacqueline (Brent) Ferguson; stepson, Daryl (Judy) Sexton; grandchildren, Robert T. Siddens, Joseph B. Siddens, Emily Janette Parise, Jonathan Brent Ferguson, Brittany Marie Rowland, Stefanie Lauren Tate; and eight great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

