Aldena Melton Williams

Mrs. Williams, age 96, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare.

Born May 27, 1922 in Cannon County, she is the daughter of the late John B. and Nannie Bullard Melton. She was a 1940 graduate of Woodbury High School and a member of College Hills Church of Christ. She worked at Bradley Candy Co. for 35 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Williams on Oct. 16, 1984; and two sisters, Suda Katherine Wright and Frances Juanita Mulkey.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Ken Beck, Al Midgett, John Clemmons , Jimmy McDowell, Clint Shipper and Charles Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hearthside Betty Freeman Memorial Fund at 215 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

