Betty Jeanne Howerton Adams

Mrs. Adams, age 90, of Green Hill, left her earthly body July 15, 2018 and entered into the presence of God.

She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and before that a member of Green Hill Baptist Church. She was active in both churches and served as a Sunday school teacher, a musician and choir member, a church hostess and on various committees.

Betty was a graduate of Harry Truman University in Kirksville, Missouri and taught music in schools in Missouri and Iowa for several years before she married and moved to Tennessee. After her children were born, she worked alongside her husband, “Doc,” at Adams Gulf Service from 1954-93. She was a substitute teacher in Davidson County for many years and also worked part-time at Moss’ Greenhouse.

She was active in many civic organizations, including the PTA during her sons’ school years, band boosters, the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

Betty was the daughter of the late Ray and Opal Howerton, and preceded in death by her husband, H.D. “Doc” Adams; and sister, Jackie Spencer.

She is survived by her brother, Robert (Carolyn) Howerton; sons, Ray (Vicki) Adams, Bob (Anita) Adams; grandchildren, Jessica (Martin) Adams, Amanda Adams, Jonathan (Hallie) Adams, Jason (Jaime) Adams, Amy (Martin) Lucas, Aaron Adams; great-grandchildren, Jack Adams, Lola Adams, Lucy Adams, Leia Adams; several nieces; and a nephew.

Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church at 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN, 37122.

Arrangements are by Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.