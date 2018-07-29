Meda Morris Morgan

Mrs. Morgan, age 87, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare.

Born May 2, 1931 in the Milton community of Cannon County, she is the daughter of the late Floyd and Mary Dunn Morris. She was a homemaker and a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Tom Morgan; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Danny Ingram; granddaughter and her husband, Dana and Josh Maxwell; and great0grandson, Landon Maxwell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Agee, Danny Allen, Fred Smith, Larry Norton, deacons and members of Rocky Valley Baptist Church

Active pallbearers will be Josh Maxwell, Charles Scott, Rick Dodson, Ron Oakley, Lynn Farmer, Glenn Farmer and Randall Smith

The family requests no flowers and donations be made to the Rocky Valley Baptist Church building fund.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Larimore Warren, Dr. Modupe Kehinde and all the other special health care providers and nurses.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.