Henry Bruce Fox

Bruce Fox passed away July 29, 2018 at age 63.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Strowd, Clark Cowley, Wayne Gorham, Kenny Meade and Nathan Haynes.

Mr. Fox was born to Henry Clyde Fox and Mary Christine Adams Fox on April 17, 1955. He attended Lebanon High School, was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and self-employed as a masonry contractor.

Mr. Fox is survived by his mother, Christine Fox; brother, Ronnie Clyde (Georgia) Fox; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Fox.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

