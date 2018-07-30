Mikel Gill Jones

Mr. Jones, age 73, of Huntsville, Alabama, died Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Huntsville Hospital after a brief illness.

Born June 17, 1945 in Wilson County, he was the son of the late A.J. and Rhoda Gill Jones.

He is survived by a daughter, Kim Jones, of Birmingham, Alabama; son, Kevin Jones; grandchildren, Hunter Jones, Hannah Jones, all of Huntsville, Alabama; sisters, Joy (Glen) Beard, of Watertown, Glenda (Bill) Smith, of Lascassas, Dinah (Wendell) Agnew, of Shelbyville, Deborah (Joe) Spicer, of Collierville, Patty (Bush) Coe, of Brentwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike was a 1963 graduate of Watertown High School and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He was the owner-operator of Jonesway, a construction and property management company in Harvest, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests your continued support and prayers for all of us during this most difficult time.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

