Billy L. Holleman

Mr. Holleman, age 86, of Lebanon and a native of the Shavertown community in New Middleton, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Pallbearers will be Nick Holleman, Matthew Holleman, Mike Mofield, Basil Skelton, George Clay and Scotty Wilmore.

Billy was born Aug. 10, 1931 in Granville, a son of the late Willie Holleman and Dovie Mae Williams Holleman. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jackie Holleman; and sister, Lois H. Fields.

Billy graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1949. He married Veva Elizabeth Harrison on Dec. 21, 1952. Billy served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until 1955. After his service, Billy worked as a passenger service agent for American Airlines in Nashville for 38 years. He was a member of the College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon.

Mr. Holleman is survived by his wife of 65 years, Veva Harrison Holleman, of Lebanon; son, Nick (Joyce) Holleman, of Lebanon; daughter, Susan H. Weis, of Potomac, Maryland; grandchildren, Matthew (Shanda) Holleman, Megan Weis, Caitlin Weis, Whitney Weis, Abbey Weis; great-grandchildren; Emma Kate Holleman, Everett Holleman; sister, Charlene Mofield, of Carthage; sister-in-law, Sue Holleman, of Lebanon; and father of his granddaughters, Frank Weis.

The Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

