Johnnie Freeman Saddler Sr.

Mr. Saddler, 90, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, July 29, 2018.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Audrey Jackson Saddler; children, Reuben (Gloria) Jones, of Milwaukee, Joyce (Roy) Bragg, Johnny (Debra) Saddler Jr., LaVonzale Saddler, Stevie Saddler, Felicia (Larry) Campbell, all of Mt Juliet; and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Saddler Funeral Home and Crematory at 130 Trousdale Ferry Road in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9494.

