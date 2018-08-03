Nancy Leona Odum Lewis

Nancy was born Aug. 10, 1959 in Long Beach, California, daughter of Herman and Kathleen Odum. She married Mark Lewis on July 14, 2018 in Washington, Utah.

Nancy has two daughters, Kim Rumble and Brandi Berghorn. She has four grandchildren, Scotty, Chance, Dell and Anna. She had two adored dogs, Jack and Mia, that were her pride and joy.

Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Tabitha Renee’ Berghorn; her mother, Alyce Louise Singer Odum; her brother, Randall Perry Odum; her sister, Deborah Ann Odum Curtis; her husband, Michael Hodges; and her nephew, Michael Odum.

Nancy had a large family with an abundance of love. Siblings included Paul F. (Liz) Odum, children and grandchildren; D. Todd (Andrea) Odum and children; D. Ross Odum, children and grandchildren; Anita Fay (Paul) Odum Day, children and grandchildren; September Ray (Arturo) Odum Salazar and children, and one particularly devoted friend, Deborah Robb.

Nancy had multiple aunts, uncles and cousins who love and care about her deeply. She had countless loyal and loving friends. Nancy had a generous heart, a smile that lit up any room, and she never met a stranger. Nancy was very active in her LDS faith and was a cherished daughter of her Heavenly Father.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you consider a donation to the Best Friend’s Animal Society of Kanab, Utah.

