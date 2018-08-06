Jerry W. King

Mr. King, age 66, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 at Summit Medical Center.

Born Oct. 15, 1951 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Boyd and Lorene Lane King. He was a 1969 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church. He was a truck driver for Triton Boats for many years and was most recently driving for Ozark Motor Lines. He was the director for the Smith/Wilson/Stones River CMT ABATE.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kendra Lorene Shively.

He is survived by his wife, Resa Mathis King; and two grandchildren, Aaron and Shelby Shively.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

