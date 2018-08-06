Joe Kenneth Lackey

Kenneth Lackey passed away Aug. 5, 2018 at age 71.

Mr. Lackey worked at the Tennessee Woolen Mill in Lebanon. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy (David) Rogers, Peggy (Bobby) Dowell, Sebrenna (James Ipock) Kelley; grandchildren, Addison Rogers, Elizabeth Rogers, Megan Dowell, Alex Dowell, Allison Dowell, Sonya Kelley, Jacob Kelley; great-grandchildren, Lennox Dowell, Cora Rogers; brothers, Walter (Del) Lackey, Jerry (Kathy) Lackey, Billy Ray Lackey; sister, Bobby (Patricia) Yuille; and brother-in-law, Raymond Stillwell.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lackey; parents, Joe and Lockie Lackey; brother, James Lackey; and sister, Joann Stillwell.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

