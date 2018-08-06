Kevin D. Word

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Annie P. Word and Horace and Ethel Ray Wharton.

Survivors include his wife Angel Lynn; son, K’Ratio Word; four grandchildren; mother, Crisceder (Word) Head; father, Charles Word Jr.; twin brother, Calvin; three sisters: Lashanda (Stephen) McClerkin, Tomiko (Steve) Porter, Coretta (Sammie) Dunn; great-aunts, Gladys Corder, Della Mai Rhone; aunts, Linda Lawrence, Barbara Ballard (Eddie), JoAnn Word, Brenda Word; uncles, Ronnie Word (Lois), Curtis Wharton, David (Pat) Wharton, Dwayne Wharton; mother-in-law, Mary Self; sister- in-law, Myra Thompson; nieces, Gywauna, Nykeia, Mia, Keasia, Cokey; nephews, Keshon, Aaron, Jamaur, Kendrick, Cassius, Casio, Quicous, Emil; godchildren, Krysta and Donovan Thompson; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

