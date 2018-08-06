Nathaniel ‘Junior’ Proctor Jr.

Mr. Proctor was a World War II veteran.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Proctor; sister, Sydney Hasting; foster brother, Jimmy (Marion) Taylor; granddaughter, Veronica Vantrease; and nephew, Jimmie Johnson.

Survivors include his wife, Morell Proctor; daughter, Cheryl (Earl) Vantrease; grandchildren, Kendra (Cedric) Cartwright, Walter E. Jennings Jr., Earl R. Vantrease Jr., LaTaunya (Walter) Wright; great-grandchildren, Tyus Jobe, Malik Holloway, Aquella, Joshua, Lorenzo, Cedric, Zachery, Khrista Cartwright, Wynter Wright; nephew, Wesley (Sandra) Johnson; niece, Sandra (Les deceased) Anderson; dear cousins, Fred (Billie) Burton, Roderick (Martha) Burton; special devoted friends, Ruby Eubanks, Clarence Eubanks, Carl and Cathleen Myers; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-445-3117.

