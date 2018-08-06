Ronald E. Leonard

Mr. Leonard, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away Aug. 5, 2018.

Mr. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Bessie Leonard; grandparents, Ezekiel and Louisa Leonard; sister, Kathryn Leonard; and brothers, Vere Leonard, Don Leonard, Max Leonard and Lyle Leonard.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosemary Leonard; children, Larry (Joanne) Leonard, Lyle (Tanya) Leonard, Loren Leonard, Lynda (Eric) Meyers, Lori Leonard, Timothy Leonard; stepchildren, Rose E. Leonard, Bonnie (Reed) Durham, Wayne (Shelly) Bealor; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nephew, Lyle James (Jill) Leonard; and nieces, Janet (Bill) Botti, Susan (Gene) Brewer and Bonnie O'Neal.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at stjude.org/donate or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

