Belinda Alsup passed away Aug. 6, 2018 at age 68.

Mrs. Alsup is survived by her husband, Fred Alsup; sons, Nelson (Mandy) Alsup, Zachary Alsup; and grandchildren, Cole Alsup, Kara Jo Alsup and Taylor Hulse.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Deanna Hulse; and parents, Willadean McClanahan and Paul Womack.

Please make memorial donations to the Shriner’s and/or the Lions Club in her name.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

