Jennifer Y. Seay

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jackson and Edna Pearl (Strawther) Hill; daughter, Syreeta Seay Keeley; stepson, Corey Seay; sister, Ann Hill Khudiar; and in-laws, Andrew and Ester Pearl Seay.

Survivors include her husband, John T. Seay; daughter, Renata Hill; stepsons, Patrick (Pamela) Seay, Gregory Seay; granddaughter, Arianna Seay; step-grandchildren, Traci, Seneca, Logan, Zamiya, Mary Beth, Valerie, Brandon, Corey, Cortez, TaCola, Taidrian; sisters, Betty Crutchfield, Tammy Hill-Anthony, Jacqueline Hill-Carter; brother-in-law, James “Rooster” Seay; aunt, Callie Inez Whitfield; uncle, Johnny Hill; very devoted friends, Glenda Seay, Barbara Allen, Don and Margie Hatcher, the Johnson family, Shelley Gustafson, Ann Bell, Shelia Starks, Pastor Andray, Dalydia Clemons and family, Mary Marshall; special devoted play mother, Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

