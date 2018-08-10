Amanda Gay Kemp

Amanda Kemp passed away Aug. 4, 2018 at age 52.

Ms. Kemp is survived by her daughters, Kelly Kemp, Kimberly Garner; grandchildren, Aiden Kemp-Corley, Aaliyah Kemp, Dekyla Kemp; and siblings, Barbara (Dale) Robertson, Jerry Kemp, Mike (Kathy) Kemp and Chad (Erica) Dickens.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gaynell Barrett and Harlan Kemp; brothers, Danny Kemp, Riley Cummings Jr.; and sisters, Kathy Tittle and Sue Brewington.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

