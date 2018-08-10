Elizabeth Johnson, age 88, passed away Aug. 6, 2018 at Life Care Center in Antioch.

Mother Johnson leaves behind to forever cherish her wonderful memories her devoted sons, Elder Elbert Johnson Jr., Michael (Emma) Johnson, the Rev. Vincent (Tracy) Johnson; her devoted daughter, Leasteria (Major) Johnson-Jones; one extended son, Raymond (Linda) Johnson; one brother-in-law, Joe (Shirley) Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Tennessee Johnson, Claudia Coleman; loving grandchildren, Vincent Johnson Jr., Johnta Johnson, Jacqueline Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Shaventa Thompson, Reginald Seay; a devoted granddaughter and caretaker, Pauleshia Davis; four extended grandchildren, Angela Alderson, Nikki Lowery, Yolanda Scott-Jones, Sigmund Scott; 14 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.

