Horace B. Smith

Mr. Smith, age 84, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Smith and Joan Stanley Smith; brother, J.B. Smith; and sister, Ola Mae Fletcher.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Smith, of Lebanon; sons, Mark (Ruthann) Smith, of North Carolina, Greg (Debbie) Smith, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Dawson (Danny) Smith, of Alabama, Michael (Heather) Smith, of Tennessee, Kristin Smith, of Alabama, David (Rachel) Smith, of North Carolina, Matthew (Brooke) Smith, of Arkansas; brothers, Gary (Lala) Smith, of Arkansas, Von (Martha) Smith, of Arkansas, Jack Smith, of Colorado; great-grandchildren, Kane, Kyle; and numerous other loving family members.

Horace was a member and former elder of College Hills Church of Christ. He was a service representative for 18 years with International Harvester in Libertyville, Illinois and worked for the state of Kentucky in Madisonville, Kentucky for Shelter Workshop. He was an Army veteran, an avid fisherman and an avid Arkansas Razorbacks fan.

Active pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be elders of College Hills Church of Christ and Mike Utterback. Thompson Funeral Home in Truman, Arkansas, will be in charge of out-of-town arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Manning Compassion Center at College Hills Church of Christ or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

