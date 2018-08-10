Stephen Eugene Pryor

Stephen Pryor passed away Aug. 8, 2018 at age 66.

Mr. Pryor was an electrician.

He is survived by his sons, Dr. Aaron (Mandy) Pryor, Andy (Mindy) Pryor; grandchildren, Owen Pryor, Olivia Pryor, Evan Pryor, Braden Pryor, Drew Pryor, Melanie Bell; father, Eugene (Betty) Pryor; siblings, Janice Smallwood, David Pryor; numerous nieces; nephews; and special friend, Larry Harris.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Ellen Fanning; and mother, Waunetta Carnahan.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

