William Owen Martin

Owen Martin passed away Aug. 8, 2018 from complications of diabetes at age 62.

Owen was a jokester who loved spending time with his grandkids, watching YouTube and making beer.

He is survived by his life partner, Janice Diviney; daughters, Tonya Martin, Jennifer (Sammy) Maples, Pamela Martin; grandchildren, Michael Martin, Trey King, Sara Martin, Dallas Maples; great-grandchildren, Samuel, William; siblings, Brenda Skeen, of Lebanon, Jim (Debbie) Martin, of Lebanon, Edward Martin, of Watertown, Barbara (Bobby Miller) Strong, of Nashville, Ann (Johnny) Goodall, of Lebanon, Gail (Gerald) Bailiff, of Smithville, Wayne (Christina Poston) Martin, of Carthage; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tiffany Martin; mother, Joyce Martin; father, Carl Martin; and sister, Nancy Townsend.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

