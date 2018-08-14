George Wallace Reed Sr.

Visitation with the Reed family will be Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and again Friday after 10 a.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes.

Mr. Reed, age 65, of Carthage and a native of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.

George was born Jan. 26, 1953 in Lebanon, son of the late Wallace McDowell Reed and Betty Lou Belcher. He was also preceded in death by his daughter; Billie Jean.

George was saved Sept. 2, 1964 at the Rocky Grove Missionary Baptist Church under the preaching of Brother Kenneth Gibbs. George was a master carpenter, perfecting his skills for more than 40 years. He worked for various contractors throughout his career. George was also an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

Mr. Reed is survived by his wife, Delanie Gibbs Reed, of Carthage; children, Bobbie Jean “Sissy” (Junior), George “Buddy” (Christina), Jessica (Chris), Jason (Jessica), Jennifer, Mary DeIna (Jeff), Susan (Bob), Jon (Mandy); 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Winkie (Penny) Reed, Vernon Underwood; and sister, Velma Armistead.

The Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

