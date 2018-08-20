Lynn Nabors Kenny

Mrs. Kenny, age 69, of Gordonsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Buck" and Freda Nabors; and husband, Michael Kenny.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Don) Shipper; son, Eric (Ellen) Kenny; sister, Carolyn Horner; grandchildren, Damien (Courtney) Shipper, Sierra Shipper, Dakota Shipper, Sarah Kenny; niece, Sheri Vanderwood; and great-niece, Bella Vanderwood.

Mrs. Kenny was a homemaker. She loved sewing, reading and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Eric Kenny, Jody and Jonathan Blankenship, Tim Bates, Tim Stadelman and Damien Shipper. Honorary pallbearer will be Ben Lynch.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

