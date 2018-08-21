Mable Kemp Russell

Mrs. Russell, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

Born Jan. 29, 1927 in Smith County, she was the daughter of the late Carl Leslie and Essie Delmer Wilkerson Kemp. She was a retired hairdresser and a member of Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack P. Russell; and two brothers, H. C. Kemp and Bobby Lee Kemp.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Russell (Roy) Griffin; three grandchildren, Michael Russell Griffin, Mitchell Carl Griffin, Meghan Griffin (Earl) Cox; great-grandchildren, Chelsie Griffin (Micah) Estes, Avery Allen Griffin, Karlea Christian, Samantha Moody Cox, Landon Cox, Cannon Cox, Baylin Cox; and great-great-grandson, Aden Jasen Estes; special friend, Margaret Ashe; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Michael, Mitchell and Avery Griffin, Earl and Landon Cox and Micah Estes.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

