A Dowelltown community resident is dead following a single-vehicle accident in which the car she was driving struck a tree Wednesday evening, Aug. 1 at 11:34 p.m. within a mile of her Alexandria to Dismal Road home in DeKalb County.

Ms. Jenna Baird died at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday morning, Aug. 14, where she had remained in critical care since the accident.

Ms. Baird was 33.

Ms. Baird was cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood and will be buried on her grandparent’s lot, the late Ernest and Elois Blair Reece, in the Garden of Gethsemane at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Jenna Nicole McIntosh on May 22, 1985 in Sevierville, she was the daughter of the former Rita Darlene Reece, of Old Hickory, now Rita McIntosh.

Ms. Baird was a waitress and attended Mt. Juliet High School, where she received her general education degree.

She attended the Adams Avenue Church of Christ in Lebanon.

Surviving in addition to her mother is the father of their three children, John Baird, of Lebanon; children, Maggie Baird, of Old Hickory, Michael Baird and Mason Baird, both of Lebanon.

The Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

