Jennifer B. Bell

Mrs. Bell, age 73, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley Brewington and Katherine Sanders Brewington; her husband, Joe W. Bell; brother-in-law, Bill Bell; and sister-in-law, Linda Bell Harlan.

She is survived by her son, Jody Bell; sister-in-law, Barbara Bell; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jennifer was a 1962 graduate of Lebanon High School and member of College Hills Church of Christ. She was employed as Lebanon High School's secretary during the ’80s and completed her husband's term as tax assessor from 1999-2002. She had a passion for horses, barrel racing and the historical specialty of Western pleasure class.

Active pallbearers will be William Bell, Rob Bell, Matt Bell, Tim Burroughs, Bev Spickard, Jimmy McDowell, Lee Harlan and Jeff Lasater.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.