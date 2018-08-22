Nancy Alley Evins, a well-known Middle Tennessee clinical hypnotherapist and frequent newspaper columnist, died Aug. 21, 2018. She was 83.

Survivors include her son, Edgar Evins Jr.; her daughter, Karlen Rose Evins; and granddaughters, Tiffany Evins Byrd and Shannon McCartney Evins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Milton Alley and Helen Rose Rector Alley.

Mrs. Evins joined the First Baptist Church in Lake City, at 6 years old and attended it until her move to Lebanon. Years later, she joined Lebanon’s First Baptist Church and served as a vacation Bible school teacher, Sunday school teacher and on various church committees.

A 1952 graduate of Lake City High School, Mrs. Evins was the class valedictorian and voted "most likely to succeed." She was also editor of the yearbook, president of her junior class, the Beta Club, and the 4-H Club, where she won several public speaking awards. Her essay won second prize in the national Beta Club magazine, and she was awarded the DAR award in her senior year; she was also vice president of her senior class.

Mrs. Evins majored in business at the University of Tennessee, where she was president of the Independent Students Association, Queen of Spades for the American College of Engineers and Miss ISA. She was elected to the Business Board and Women Student Government Association and a member of the UT Army ROTC.

Mrs. Evins received a master’s degree in theology at Scarritt College and opened a practice of clinical hypnotherapy. She was a frequent editorial columnist for The Lebanon Democrat, The Tennessean and often was a Three-Star letter writer. A silver life master bridge player, Mrs. Evins attended the Vanderbilt Bridge Club until her death.

Mrs. Evins was also an amateur artist who sold some of her oil paintings through Cracker Barrel in the store’s early years. Two of her prized possessions were a poem written for her by renowned poet Ogden Nash and a letter written to her in her college days by Ralph Nader, who commended her on her consistent ethical standards.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

