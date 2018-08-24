Mason Joseph Wallace

Mason Wallace passed away on August 21, 2018 at age 4 months old.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mason is survived by his parents, Joe and Kirsten Weeks Wallace; brother, Maddux Wallace; grandfather, Bill Weeks; grandmother, Kristi Wright; great-grandfather, Bill Ford; great-aunts, Terri Chesney, Monica Marshall; cousins, Ryan Chesney, Megan Chesney; godmother, Catie Pickett; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends.

Mason is preceded in death by his grandmother, Kimberley Ford Wallace; and great-grandmothers, Paula Faye Ford and Janice Jean Wilson.

The Mason Joseph Memorial Fund is set up at Wilson Bank & Trust for anyone who wants to make a donation.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

