Obituary

Beaudy Brown

Staff Reports • Today at 1:03 PM

Family visitation for Ms. Brown will be Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 from noon until 1 p.m. with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Bishop Robert H. McFarland will serve as officiant. Pastor Charles Cowan will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow the services in LaGuardo Cemetry in the LaGuardo community. 

Beaudy Brown, age 70, passed away Aug. 25, 2018 at Centennial Medical Center. 

She is survived by her children, Quinn (Nancy) Woods, Angela (John) Boone, Kaneca Oldham, Stanford Woods; brothers Kenneth and George Seay; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

