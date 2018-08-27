Edward Earl ‘Tugboat’ Miller

Mr. Miller, age 73, was born May 23, 1945 in Detroit and died Aug. 22, 2018 in Lebanon. He was a carpenter by trade and general contractor for Marriott. He was a member of the Metro Club, Eagles Club and Bikers Against Child Abuse.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward A. Miller; and mother, Dorthy W. Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Patrica L. Kelly-Miller; sons, Edward James Miller, Roger Vincent Miller, John Joseph Kadlitz; daughters, Julie Karen Miller, Kim Marie Walters; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Joyce (Jim) Cale; and brother, Earl (Sandy) Miller.

