Vickey Ellen Vaden

Mrs. Vaden, age 73, of Watertown, died Monday morning, Aug. 27, 2018 at her residence.

Born July 28, 1945 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Sally Jane White Fogus and Randall Gene Fogus and also preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Ray Vaden Sr. in 2006; sisters, Sherry Vance, Robin Fogus; and a brother, Ellis Walton.

Vickey was a former employee of Toshiba and a longtime caregiver at King and Nevins Veterans Home in Lebanon.

She is survived by her sons, Sammy Ray (Margaret) Vaden Jr., James (Jenny) Vaden, both of Watertown; grandchildren, Brook Elizabeth Vaden, James Samuel Vaden; great-granddaughter, Adilynn Isabelle Neal; fiancée, Charlie Morris, of Watertown; sisters, Bobby Crawford, of Eustis, Florida, Pat Hess, of Bel Air, Maryland, Penny Fogus, of Edwardsville, Pennsylvania, Nancy Haymond, of Dover, Delaware; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

