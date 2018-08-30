Stewart Maxwell ‘Max’ Lewis

Max Lewis, age 28, passed away Aug. 29, 2018 after a brief illness at home surrounded by his family.

Max is a 2008 graduate of Wilson Central High School.

He is survived by his parents, Bridgette H. and Stewart W. Lewis; grandfather, Wallace M. Lewis; aunt and uncles, Jeffrey (Beth) Mullins, Terry M. Lewis; cousins, Dean Mullins, Drew Mullins, Courtney Geghan, Patrick Lewis, Troy Lewis, and Sarah Anne Lewis; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Martha L. and Harold E. Henslee; and grandmother, Anne Fields Lewis.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.