Edith Styles

Mrs. Styles passed away Aug. 31, 2018 at age 77.

She was a member of New Life Ministries Church and a member of the Red Hat Society. A devout Christian woman, she was the family prayer warrior. Everyone knew her for her kind and loving spirit. Mrs. Styles loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, and her pet Zoey Belle. She loved cooking and traveling with her Red Hat sisters.

Edith is survived by her two loving daughters, Traci (James) Walker, Allison (Michael) Neal, of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Dr. Tyler (Taylor) Walker, Micah (Ashley) Walker, Casey Walker, Zac Walker, Katelyn Walker, Ally Neal; siblings, Charles (Sharon) Gann, of Lebanon, Jimmy (Linda) Gann, of Apopka Florida, Billie Faye Griffin, of Sarasota Florida, Paulette Beasley, of Lebanon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband and stepfather to the children, Charles Styles; father of children, Frederick Herod; parents, Louis and Ovilla Whitehead Gann; and siblings, Margie Pope, Louise Watson, Milton Gann, Kenneth Gann, Sonny Gann and Odell Gann.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

