James Wesley Powell

Mr. Powell, age 93, of the Suggs Creek community in Mt. Juliet, passed away Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Born in Wilson County, he was the son of the late James W. and Ora Mires Powell. He retired from Textron and was a faithful member of Center Chapel Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Lucile Lane Powell; son, James Nathan Powell; son-in-law, Richard VanDyke; sisters: Violet Murphy, Beatrice McPeak, Katherine Davis, Frances Smith, Helen Martin; two brothers, Edward Bland, Verner Powell; and daughter-in-law, Jeanna Powell.

He is survived by his two children, Nannette Powell VanDyke, Troy (Ronie) Powell; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Center Chapel Church of Christ at 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com, 615-444-2142.

