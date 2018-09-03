William Odell Armstrong

Mr. Armstrong, age 89, of Lebanon, died Monday morning, Sept. 3, 2018 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.

Born Sept. 26, 1928 in Bell Buckle, he was the son of the late Odell and Bernice Morgan Armstrong and preceded in death by his brothers, Doug and Jack Armstrong.

William worked in auto body repair and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Word Armstrong, of Lebanon; sons, David Armstrong, of Lebanon, Maynard (Denise) Armstrong, of Panama City, Florida; five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth, James, Ray, Paul and Lum Armstrong; sisters, Mary Paulson, Ruth Prince; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.