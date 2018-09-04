Charles Edward Timbs

Charles Timbs passed away Sept. 3, 2018 at age 80.

Mr. Timbs was a fixture at the Walmart in Lebanon, socializing and people watching. He loved live country music and travelling to enjoy the hills and trees of Tennessee. He was a devoted father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather and was loved by many. He retired from AVCO after 25 years.

Mr. Timbs is survived by his daughter, Cathy Corley; grandchildren, Chris Mahan, Robert Sircy, Mary Jo Sircy, Salina (Brandon) Marshall, Kim Paul, Chad Corley; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Timbs, James Howard (Barbara) Timbs; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Paulette Rose Draper; grandsons, Garrett Paul and Charles Jackson Marshall; parents, Pauline Graham and Charles “Elmer” Timbs; and stepmother, Vester Timbs.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

