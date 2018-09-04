John Alan Irby, born May 24, 1932 in Lake Worth, Texas, became at peace Sept. 2, 2018 at his residence in Lebanon. He was 86.

Mr. Irby was a veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1953-55. He retired from C&D Safety Co. in 1997. He moved his family from Fort Worth to Nashville in the 1960s to work for C&D Safety Co. installing signs on Interstates 24, 20 and 65. He met and made many friends in the course of his career and still enjoyed a special friendship with his longtime friend, Terry Phillips, and wife, Vickie.

Mr. Irby is survived by his wife, Jackie Irby; children Cheryl (Leslie) Irby, Ben Irby; stepchildren, Denise (Dorsey) Jackson, Mike Denton; grandchildren, Daniel (Jo) Sanders; step-grandchildren, Brittany Chappell, Peyton Jackson, John Michael, Isabell Denton; and great-grandchildren, Jean Luc and Taylor Sanders, Hannah and Emily Laufer and Austin Sanders-Joyner.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Maud Bozzell Irby; seven siblings; Shirley Harmon Irby, mother of his children Cheryl, Ben Jack Irby; and granddaughter, Christy Sanders.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

