Brian Wayne Hester

Mr. Hester, age 46, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Sept. 2, 2018.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Wayne Hester.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Hester; mother, Randi Hester; children, Matthew Powers, Kaitlyn Hester, Brianna Hester, Brooklyn Hester, Isabella Hester; sister, Melissa (Steve) Hester James; nieces and nephews, Dalton James, Madison James, Abigail James, Summer James; and his sidekick, Hershey.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

