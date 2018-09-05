Don Bishop

Lt. Col. Donald Edward Bishop passed away Sept. 5, 2018 at age 83.

Mr. Bishop was a retired lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army. He was former senior military instructor and commandant at Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon. Don was a member of the Gideons and Bethlehem United Methodist Church. He was a servant to God, family, and country. Don enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Beverly Ilgenfritz Bishop; children, Michael Edward Bishop, Debra Lynn Notgrass, Gerald Wade (Joanne) Bishop, Brian Keith (Naomi) Bishop, Debbie R. (Rick) Tiek, Chriss (Mike) Mainieri, Victor (Kelly) Abel, Lisa (Mike) Henley; 18 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mae Pratt Bishop; and first wife, Joyce Price Bishop. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Gideons International.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

