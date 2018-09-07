Albert Edward Young

Mr. Young, age 78, of Lebanon, passed from this life Sept. 5, 2018 at 12:05 a.m. He was born Oct. 20, 1939 in Jackson County to Marcus and Alberta Young, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Dora Dean Young; her son, Wayne (Anita) Neal; sisters, Patsy Rutherford, of Gallatin, Nancy Bain, of Smithville, Sharon Young, of Lebanon, Robbie Young, of Lebanon, Linda (Phil) Webb, of Lebanon; brothers, Jack (Carolyn) Young, of Lebanon, Ronnie Young, of Lebanon, Donnie (Michelle) Young, of Lebanon, Berry (Carolyn) Young, of Lebanon; special friends, Frankie Albritton, of Lebanon, Jerry Farmer, of Mt. Juliet; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Elbert L. Young, Gary R. Young; and sister, Kathleen Young.

Mr. Young was well known as co-owner and operator of Young Fence Co. He took great pride in his work. He was also a dedicated bluegrass music fan.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Quality Health and Rehab for all the care and kindness extended to the patient and his family.

Active pallbearers will be Jerry Farmer, Todd Young, Jay Tucker and Steve Gaddis.

Wilson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-5417.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.