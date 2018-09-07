Nadine Wilson Lamb Margrave

Nadine Margrave passed away Sept. 6, 2018 at age 82.

Mrs. Margrave was born in Caryville. She was employed in retail sales and loved gardening, gospel music and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Harry E. Margrave; children, Melanie Lamb Faithful, and her spouse, Marshall Joy, William Mitchell Lamb; daughter-in-law, Diana Lamb, and her spouse, Steve Levick; grandchildren, Wilson Caldwell Robinson, Amelia Lamb Robinson, and her spouse, Mike Srader, Charles Lamb, Joshua Lamb, Nossi Adriana Lamb, and her spouse, Mikey Twilbeck, Sara Katherine Lamb, Lillie Victoria Lamb, Carson Lamb; and stepchildren, George Margrave, Jenna Palmer and Ande Margrave.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gordon Lamb; daughter, Lenora Eileen Lamb; son, Thomas Anthony Lamb; and parents, Lillie and Mitchell Wilson.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

