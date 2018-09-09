Jess Bass Everett Jr.

“Jerry, Jr.” was the only child of Jess Bass Everett Sr. and Eloise Katherine Finley Everett. He spent his childhood on the family farm in Mt. Juliet.

After graduating Mt. Juliet High School and later Cumberland University, Jerry sought adventure and fortune elsewhere. He ran a successful drywall business in Florida, where he met and married Karren Lee Willis. Together, they had four children, Jerry Don Everett, 54; Tena Katherine Everett-Cleghorn, who died in 2015; Terry Lee Everett, 50; and Betsy Alice Everett, 43.

Before their divorce in 1976, Jerry and Karren moved their family back to Tennessee. Jerry continued working as a drywall contractor, and his children spent many happy hours with their grandparents on the family farm in Mt. Juliet. Like their father, the Everett children all graduated from Mt. Juliet High School.

In the late 1970s, Jerry met Kathleen Bates, the woman who would be his lifetime companion. The two shared many interests like gardening, fishing and beekeeping. Kathy’s children, Becky and Tom, and grandchildren were as much a part of Jerry’s life as his children and grandchildren.

After his father, Jerry Everett Sr. passed away in 1984, Jerry Everett Jr. helped his mother, Mrs. Callie, manage the farm until her death. In the years that followed, Jerry continued his drywall business, as well as operating the farm. He developed a deep love for the land and worked hard to preserve the 160-year-old family farm for his children and grandchildren.

His grandchildren are Nicholas Jay Everett, Callie Brianna Everett-Branham, Savannah Katherine Cleghorn, Kirstin Faith Hunter, Danielle Nicole Everett and Ashley Brooke Everett.

Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens is in charge of arrangements.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.